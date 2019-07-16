The oil tanker based in the UAE had turned off its tracker over two days ago

A view of the Strait of Hormuz. (File photo) Image Credit: File

Dubai: A small oil tanker that has apparently gone missing in the Arabian Gulf isn't owned or operated by the United Arab Emirates and hasn't sent out a distress call, Bloomberg news service quoted a UAE official as saying.

The Panamanian-flagged Riah, which entered Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location, also "does not carry Emirati personnel," said Salem Al Zaabi, director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The UAE is monitoring the situation with international partners, he added.

WAM has also quoted the UAE official and said the oil tanker MT Riah is not owned by the UAE.

"The tanker in question is neither owned nor operated by the UAE," he said in a statement.

"It does not carry Emirati personnel, and did not emit a distress call. We are monitoring the situation with our international partners," he concluded.

The vessel was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping chokepoint at the mouth of the Gulf, before it went silent more than two days ago in unexplained circumstances, according to the Associated Press. The news agency said the US "has suspicions" that Iran took control of the tanker, citing an unidentified defense official.

The disappearance was first reported by CNN's Barbara Starr, who said US intelligence increasingly believed the tanker had been forced into Iranian waters by the Revolutionary Guard but that some Gulf sources suggested the ship simply broke down and was towed by Iran.

If the Riah has been seized, it would seem an unusual target for Iran. The vessel is 30 years old and tiny. Its capacity is 2,000 dead weight tons, according to the MarineTraffic website. That is only a fraction of the nearly 160,000-ton capacity of the British Heritage, the UK oil tanker harassed by Iranian ships last week while exiting the Arabian Gulf.

Iran has been blamed for attacks on merchant shipping in recent months and has made threats in the past few weeks against the UK after British Royal Marines helped authorities in Gibraltar to seize a supertanker as it carried Iranian crude in the Mediterranean Sea seemingly bound for Syria.