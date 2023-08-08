Abu Dhabi: Gas safety is such a critical part of the overall safety of centralised gas system. In a fresh initiative, the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) has started a project to improve the safety of centralised liquid petroleum gas (LPG) systems in commercial and residential buildings in the emirate.

The inspection campaign, carried out by the DoE in collaboration with relevant government agencies, seeks to further improve neighbourhood safety and protect assets in compliance with global best practices.

In order to carry out this commitment, a comprehensive survey programme covering a six-month period with a focus on about 2,800 structures in Abu Dhabi began in July.

A thorough inspection of LPG gas filling arrangements, safety gear, and gas systems inside of buildings and the residential units they are connected to will be done during the inspection campaign.

This process will involve the use of devices designed to verify the integrity of storage tanks, detect gas leaks and identify any necessary safety related upgrades.

Conformity

Upon completion of field inspections, the DoE will issue a free Certificate of Conformity, valid for one year, to confirm the buildings’ adherence to safety requirements for gas systems.

The approach to this campaign is to very quickly identify and rectify LPG safety related issues, such as achieving acceptable safety criteria and a Certificate of Conformity valid for one year for all buildings.

Owners shall also be accountable for ensuring effective operation and maintenance of gas systems and annual inspections to achieve re-certification obligations under the new DoE regulations, or be subject to fines or legal proceedings.

Advance notice

Buildings’ owners and facilities’ managers will be notified of the inspection date at least one week in advance, allowing them to display public notices at building entrances.

This ensures that tenants are aware of the process and can cooperate with inspectors by letting them in to check safety gas detection and connection arrangement are safe.

Awareness drive

In addition, DoE is set to initiate a robust awareness drive via its media and social media channels.

The campaign is designed to heighten consciousness about the criticality of safe installations of centralised LPG systems. This drive will also advocate for responsible behaviours and urge the reporting of any safety-related issues.

The campaign will employ methods such as issuing press releases, sharing photos and videos, distributing short text messages to property owners and occupants, and conducting direct liaison meetings with stakeholders and related entities.

Collaboration