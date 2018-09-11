Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory cables to the Kings, Presidents and princes of Muslim countries, on the occasion of the New Hijri Year.

Shaikh Khalifa wished them all good health, and more progress and prosperity to Arab and Muslim countries.

UAE residents are getting a holiday to mark the occasion.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to the Presidents, Kings and Princes of the Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion.