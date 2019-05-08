Dubai: His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, offered condolences on the death of Shaikha Mariam Bint Salem Al Suwaidi, who passed away on Tuesday (May 7).

The Royal court announced this on second day of Ramadan. Shaikh Sultan expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

Funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after the Ishaa prayers at the King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah. The funeral later took place at the cemetery of Al-Jubail.