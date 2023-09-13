The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has officially revoked the licences of two domestic worker recruitment agencies, namely, Shamma Al Mahairi Domestic Workers Services Centre in Dubai and Al Barq Domestic Workers Services Centre LLC in Ajman, it was announced on Wednesday.
These agencies have been found in clear violation of existing regulations, the ministry announced on its official X account.
Consequently, we have urged the proprietors to regularize the situation of their workers, meet their responsibilities towards both the workers and employers of domestic helpers, and settle any outstanding fines accrued up to the date of license cancellation.
"We stress our commitment to enforcing relevant legislations and taking legal action against violating recruitment agencies, as part of our values of safeguarding the rights of all parties," the ministry stated.