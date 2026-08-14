Dh1.19b returned to victims in UAE between 2021 and 2025 through financial crime action
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has returned Dh1.19 billion to victims between 2021 and 2025 as part of its efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, according to the General Secretariat of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter- Terrorist Financing.
The committee said the figure represented a tangible financial outcome of national enforcement efforts, showing how legal and institutional measures had translated into direct benefits for victims.
It said the recovery of funds underscored the importance of moving beyond procedures and investigations to achieving concrete results, particularly by restoring money to those entitled to it.
The committee added that protecting victims’ rights remained a key part of the UAE’s approach, with asset recovery efforts aimed at ensuring that illicitly obtained or misappropriated funds are returned to their rightful owners.
The Dh1.19 billion recovered over the five-year period, it said, reflects the effectiveness of the country’s wider system for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, while reinforcing the focus on measurable outcomes for victims.