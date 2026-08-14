GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE returns Dh1.19b to victims in anti-money laundering drive

Dh1.19b returned to victims in UAE between 2021 and 2025 through financial crime action

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Dh1.19 billion recovered over the five-year period, it said, reflects the effectiveness of the country’s wider system for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.
The Dh1.19 billion recovered over the five-year period, it said, reflects the effectiveness of the country’s wider system for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has returned Dh1.19 billion to victims between 2021 and 2025 as part of its efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, according to the General Secretariat of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter- Terrorist Financing.

The committee said the figure represented a tangible financial outcome of national enforcement efforts, showing how legal and institutional measures had translated into direct benefits for victims.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It said the recovery of funds underscored the importance of moving beyond procedures and investigations to achieving concrete results, particularly by restoring money to those entitled to it.

The committee added that protecting victims’ rights remained a key part of the UAE’s approach, with asset recovery efforts aimed at ensuring that illicitly obtained or misappropriated funds are returned to their rightful owners.

The Dh1.19 billion recovered over the five-year period, it said, reflects the effectiveness of the country’s wider system for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, while reinforcing the focus on measurable outcomes for victims.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Investigation began after Cyber Crime Directorate identified a social media account that allegedly expressed support forIranian terrorist attacks targeting Bahrain.

Bahrain jails two men for spying for Iran's IRGC

1m read
Kuwait's Interior ministry urged the public to verify information from official sources and avoid circulating rumours or unverified reports, stressing that its official accounts, along with those of other state institutions, are the sole authorised sources for news and information.

Kuwait refutes reports of terror cell arrest

1m read
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressing the State Department ministerial on the resurgence of political terrorism (Photo/X@SecRubio)

US unveils visa curbs on 'far-left terror' networks

3m read
The ministry also affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Syria and its brotherly people following the "heinous attack".

UAE condemns Damascus terrorist bombings

1m read