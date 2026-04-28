UAE strengthens anti-money laundering framework with new national guides and risk assessments

According to a press release issued today, the meeting was chaired by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), and Chairman of the Committee, and attended by Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Deputy Head of State Security; Hamed Saif Al Zaabi, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the National Committee; along with committee members and heads of subcommittees.