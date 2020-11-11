Dubai: With an increase in interest in Jewish culture and language after the signing of the recent peace agreement between the UAE and Israel, the Educational Hebrew Institute will open on January 3, 2021. It will offer a three-year programme, with each level lasting one year. There will be morning, afternoon and evening Hebrew classes for beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.
Hebrew is one of the oldest languages, appearing more 3,000 years ago. After its abandonment for more than 2,000 years, it was revived, and today more than 5 million people around the world speak it.
At the institute, said to be the first of its kind in the UAE, there will be male and female teachers present in the total four branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, offering flexible lecture dates and distance lectures.
It will also provide services to private companies and government entities.