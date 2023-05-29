Top Trending Stories this morning

1. Emirati’s journey from laundry-chain owner to CEO

Learning from failure pushes Alzarooni to achieve new heights with each venture

2. IPL 2023: Final called off due to persistent rains in Ahmedabad

Chennai Super Kings clash with Gujarat Titans shifted to reserve day on Monday

3. Flying this Eid Al Adha? Check out these destinations, airfares

UAE carries launch new routes and attractive ticket prices as demand soars

4. Kuwait to scrap 2,400 expat teachers’ iqamas

Kuwait’s education authorities have asked the country’s Interior Ministry to revoke the residency permits of around 2,400 foreign teachers

5. Corruption scandal: ‘King of swimming pools’ sentenced to 15 years in jail

Official embezzled large sums of staff salaries, significantly inflating his own salary

