UAE residents say the pandemic is just a passing phase and there is always light at the end of the tunnel Image Credit: Pixabay. For illustrative purposes only

Dubai: UAE residents see light at the end of the “COVID-19 tunnel”. They see hope for a bright future. As the rather harsh pandemic year comes to a close, some expats see the New Year will bring a trunaround.

Iraqi expat, Zina Janabi, working as a transformation director, said: “I am very positive of the future as we reached rock bottom and nothing worse can happen.”

Zina Janabi “There is responsibility on individuals to help each other come out of the pandemic. We should be responsible for our families and community. Following precautionary measures, for example, can go a long way in defeating the pandemic. Nothing will change overnight, but the negative impact of COVID-19 will eventually die down in the coming months.”

Filipina expat Princess Richelle Diana, 35 said the pandemic is not the end of the world.

Princess Richelle Diana “Filipinos have faced many natural disasters in our country and we have come through it all. We have seen the positive side of life and come out successful in that."

"The COVID-19 situation has taught people to be resilient, innovative in creating opportunities to maintain livelihood. We will definitely see light at the end of the tunnel. All people need to do is be responsible and maintain social distancing to see this pandemic through,” she said.

Jordanian expat Leena Saoub Saunders, 40, creative director for an events company, said people need to think positive by staying fit. She said she was happy to live in Dubai where there is so much stress on staying healthy and fit. “When you work out every day, you build your immune system and fight the virus better.”

She added: “I am very hopeful with the measures taken by the UAE government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and with strict social distancing protocols in place, we will come out of this.”

Polish expat, Anna Mirska-Perry, 44, an equestrian endurance athlete and an urban designer, also said staying fit and responsible is important.

Anna Mirska-Perry “As an endurance rider, I am by nature a very active person. Even during lockdown I managed to keep active. Now that I can maintain social distancing while riding and cycling at will I am quite content."

She said, "My children play baseball, golf and tennis while maintaining social distancing so they are also remaining active, healthy and happy. We also had the opportunity during this crisis to explore the mountains and diving sites in Fujairah. In any case I hope the new post COVID normal will offer more opportunities for people in the UAE to be outdoors, more active and fit.”

Columbian expat, Clara Cortes, 45, said she felt fortunate to live in the UAE during the pandemic. “There is a silver lining that this nightmare will end faster — with advancement in science to eradicate the virus. The efforts to maintain social distancing protocols will also help towards fighting the virus.”

Clara Cortes “The efforts taken by the government to curtail the spread of the virus has been impeccable. This gives me hope that we will get of all the turmoil soon."

“There is a silver lining that this nightmare will end faster — with advancement in science to eradicate the virus. The efforts to maintain social distancing protocols will also help towards fighting the virus,” she added.