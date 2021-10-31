Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths on the second consecutive day and revealed as low as 81 new cases, and 118 fresh recoveries.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 287, 876 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has now reached to 739,905 while death toll has remained at 2,136, and overall recoveries has climbed to 734,132.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery. It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities by abiding by precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s health and safety.