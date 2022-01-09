Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 2,759 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 785,625, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
One more COVID-19 fatality has been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,174. A total of 913 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 753,033.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 469,401 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished patients a speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.