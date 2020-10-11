Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday announced that 1,096 people have tested positive for COVI D-19 after conducting 133,935 PCR tests across the country over the past 24 hours.
This brings the total confirmed infection cases in the country to 106,229, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in its latest update on coronavirus.
The virus has claimed two more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 445.
The ministry also announced that 1,311 infected patients have fully recovered, pushing the overall recovered cases to 97,284, leaving 8500 active cases under treatment.