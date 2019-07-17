Six countries have urged a swift return to the UN-sponsored political process

Dubai: The UAE on Wednesday reiterated its backing for re-establishing peace and stability in Libya, hours after the UAE joined other five countries in calling for an immediate end to months of fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli.

“The six-state statement on Libya, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities around the capital Tripoli represents the will of the international community and a priority to return to the political path,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday.

The statement was jointly issued on Tuesday by the UAE, Egypt, the US, France, Britain and Italy that also warned against attempts by “terrorist” groups to take advantage of political void in Libya.

“It [the statement] is an important stance for peace and stability,” Dr Gargash added in a tweet.

The six countries also voiced concern about the continuing fight over Tripoli and urged a swift return to the UN-sponsored political process.