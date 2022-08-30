Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced it is all set to organise ‘Al Maleh and Fishing Festival’ in cooperation with the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality and Municipal Council. The festival is scheduled to kick off on September 8 in the city of Dibba Al Hisn.
The four-day event will involve the participation of a number of government entities and private sector companies, and will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to enjoy marine heritage shows and competitions. It will also involve many activities, in addition to workshops on how to make salted fish (Al Maleh), as well as stands for popular foods and heritage events.
Preserving stocks
Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the upcoming festival will be different from previous editions, offering a wide range of marine programmes and activities that celebrate the salted fish industry, which is one of the oldest industries in the UAE, invented by ancestors in order to preserve edible fish stocks for a period of time.
Al Awadi added that the festival is one of the key initiatives launched by Sharjah Chamber, in collaboration with the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality and Municipal Council, to preserve the national heritage by celebrating and reviving traditional marine professions and industries practiced by the UAE people for generations.