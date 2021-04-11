Vaccination programme to continue in Ramadan this year

Dubai: Hosting or attending large social gatherings in Dubai is strictly prohibited during Ramadan.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced a number of guidelines on Sunday to be followed during Ramadan with intensive inspection campaign during the month that would hold violators culpable and take strict action against them.

According to Dubai Media Office, the public should ensure that they comprehensively and stringently adhere to all COVID-19 precautionary measures outlined by authorities during Ramadan. People must avoid large social gatherings during Ramadan and observe protective measures including physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

Guidelines must be followed during Ramadan

Elderly people and those with chronic diseases are advised to avoid family visits and social gatherings.

Iftar and Suhoor should be shared only by relatives living in the same house.

Ramadan tests as well as Iftar and donation tents are not permitted.

Setting up tents at home and gatherings in Majlises is also prohibited.

Distribution of food and other donations should only be through approved charity organization in Dubai.

Taraweeh prayers can be performed in mosques, provided worshippers continue to observe precautionary measures like wearing face masks and physical distancing.

Inspections will be carried out to ensure full compliance with precautionary measures as restaurants and charity organizations violating guidelines will face stiff penalties.

The maximum duration of prayers in mosques (Taraweeh and Isha) is 30 minutes.

People are advised to reduce food wastage and rationalize food consumption during Ramadan.

Vaccination during Ramadan

Dubai is committed to continuing its vaccination campaign through Ramadan as part of its efforts to promote a lasting recovery from the pandemic.