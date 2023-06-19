Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Qatar have announced the restoration of diplomatic representation between the two nations, marking a significant step forward in their bilateral relations.
According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE will reopen its embassy in Doha, and concurrently, Qatar will reopen its embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai. The diplomatic missions resumed operations today, Monday, June 19, 2023.
The two nations have asserted that this strategic decision reflects the shared vision and resolve of their respective leaderships.
The move, which comes in implementation of Al Ula agreement, also aims to fortify the process of joint Arab cooperation, in a bid to realize the ambitions of their peoples.