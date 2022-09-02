Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s highest civilian honour, the Abu Dhabi Awards, is urging the community to nominate its heroes for its 11th edition, with nominations being accepted until October 10, 2022.

During a media briefing at the Abu Dhabi Creative Hub, organisers have stressed that anyone who has had a positive impact on the UAE community can be nominated, regardless of their age, nationality, faith or profession. Calling them the UAE’s ‘unsung heroes’, they called for multiple nominations from both children and adults.

“Today represents another significant moment in our journey, as we come together with groups from across the emirate to raise more awareness for the Abu Dhabi Awards, and more importantly, to encourage and inspire members of the communities to look around them and nominate those who represent goodness to them,” said Amal Al Ameri, a member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee.

Government initiative

The award is a government initiative that pays tribute to individuals who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others, and thus positively impacted the nation. It is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed.

Recognising goodness

The theme of the 11th edition – ‘Who represents goodness to you?’ – aims to inspire the public to nominate those whose good deeds benefit the community of the UAE, and individuals who embody the values of the Abu Dhabi Awards, including commitment, selflessness and inspiration.

“While we have been overwhelmed with the response so far, we know there is so much more we can do to attract more nominations. These nominations that not only demonstrate how inclusive and diverse our nation is, but also enable us to reach more communities, including children and expatriates,” Al Ameri said.

Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi Awards has garnered more than a quarter of a million nominations, representing 135 nationalities. Previous award recipients have made valuable contributions in a myriad of fields including healthcare, education, environment as well as the preservation of the UAE and Abu Dhabi heritage.

How to nominate

Residents can submit nominations online, by calling the dedicated toll-free number, or by visiting a kiosk.

Organisers also stressed that people of all ages, including young children, can be nominated, and the recognition can be for a small initiative, as well as for a big one. In addition, individuals who have benefitted the UAE in any way, whether or not they live in the country, are eligible for the award. Organisers said the only nomination no-no is a self-nomination.

“By nominating someone who has done good, you are inspiring more good. So go ahead and nominate,” Al Ameri urged.