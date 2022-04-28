Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Awards in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority, hosted an inspirational evening focused on community engagement as part of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Awards nomination cycle.
The event which was held on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi Creative Hub, encouraged youth to nominate individuals who have positively impacted local communities across the UAE. The Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee also held a brainstorm session with the attendees on how to engage the youth in this edition of the Awards.
Among those participating in the session were Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of Federal Youth Authorityand Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Center; members of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee, and members of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council, who all emphasised the vital role of this partnership and how the younger generation can lead by example by embodying the values of the Abu Dhabi Awards.
Previous recipients
Also in attendance were previous recipients of the Abu Dhabi Awards including: Zaafarana Ahmed Khamis (2019) and Abdul Muqeet Abdul Mannan (2011) — two of the 92 unsung heroes who have been recognised since the Abu Dhabi Awards were established in 2005.
Zaafarana Ahmed Khamis, a mother of 11 including Special Olympics champions, Hamda and Maryam, was recognised in 2019 for her commitment and energy to assist people of determination, including as a support team member at the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.
Youngest recipient
Abdul Muqeet Abdul Mannan, the youngest recipient to receive the award at 10 years-old, was recognised for his environmental campaign to create 100% recycled carry bags using discarded newspapers, and distributing the bags throughout the Abu Dhabi community.
The Abu Dhabi Awards recognises contributions from anyone committed to improving UAE society, regardless of their age, gender, nationality or place of residency. The single and only criterion that nominees must fulfil is to have made a positive contribution to the UAE community. The nominations can be sent from April 21 to June 16, 2022. Nominations can be submitted any time by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website www.abudhabiawards.ae.