Abu Dhabi: To mark The Year of the 50th, Abu Dhabi Awards launched an inspiring video series, ‘The Dreamers’, featuring past recipients of the highly-prestigious award.
Founded in 2005, under the guidance and auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi Awards honours unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others and who have positively impacted the nation. Through the lens of three narratives of the Year of the Fiftieth, ‘The Dreamers’ series aims to showcase the journey and values of past Abu Dhabi Awards recipients and their aspirations for the next 50 years.
The first installment honours “living a peaceful and inclusive life actively,” which celebrates inclusion in the UAE through the achievements of Zaafarana Ahmed Khamis, Theban Al Mheiri, and Farah Al Qaissieh.
Episode two, “understanding and protecting our heritage,” celebrates the incredible work of Faleh Handhal, Dr. Jayanti Maitra, and Peter Hellyer and how their dedication in the fields of history, culture and heritage has contributed to the UAE’s development throughout the past 50 years. The focus shifts in the final installment, celebrating “collective responsibility as a global citizen,” with past recipients including Dr. Fatima Al Refaei, Dr. Abdulmajeed AL Zubaidi, and Dr. Essam El Shammaa who share their journey in the healthcare sector.
Known as the emirate’s highest civilian honour, the Abu Dhabi Awards recognises people whose contributions improve UAE society, regardless of their age, gender, nationality, or place of residency. To date, the Abu Dhabi Awards has honoured 92 unsung heroes representing 16 nationalities.
‘The Dreamers’ video series can be viewed across Abu Dhabi Awards social pages on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.