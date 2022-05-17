Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has paid tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed describing him as the heart of his family and the guardian of the nation.
Tweeting for the first time after the demise of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohamed said: “With his enduring wisdom and generosity, my brother Khalifa bin Zayed was the heart of our family and the guardian of our nation,”.
“He was loved greatly and will be deeply missed, but his remarkable legacy will live on forever. May God grant him eternal peace,” Sheikh Mohamed said.
Sheikh Mohamed posted two black-and-white pictures along with his tweet, one for him with Sheikh Khalifa; while the other for Sheikh Khalifa with his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Earlier last Friday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE also announced it will observe a forty-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting.