Muscat: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a letter of thanks to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, after leaving Muscat at the conclusion of a state visit to the Sultanate of Oman, in which His Highness expressed his heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality shown to him in what he described as his ‘second home’. In his letter, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed lauded the depth of the ties that the UAE and Oman share, according to Wam.

Below is the full text of the letter

As I depart from your brotherly country, I can only feel happy by expressing to Your Majesty my deepest thanks and appreciation for the love and affection that you have shown to myself and accompanying delegation, and the demonstrations of genuine interest and hospitality that we are accustomed to receiving from the Sultanate of Oman, during my visit to my second home and among my people in the Sultanate. I had the pleasure of meeting Your Majesty and exchanging cordial talks with you, which highlight the depth of the relations that we share.

Our discussions also underscored the strength of the distinguished relations between our two countries and our shared desire to deepen cooperation between them in all fields, with the aim of advancing the interests of our countries and peoples and enhancing security, stability and prosperity in the Gulf and Arab regions.

I ask God Almighty to bless you with good health and happiness, and your country and the brotherly people of Oman with further progress and prosperity under your wise leadership.”

UAE, Sultanate of Oman Joint Statement

Meanwhile, a joint statement was issued on the conclusion of the official two-day -visit by President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Sultanate of Oman and his meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

The UAE President’s visit, which came at the invitation of His Majesty the Sultan, took place on Tuesday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed was accompanied by a high-level UAE delegation.

The two leaders enjoyed fruitful talks, during which they reviewed current areas of cooperation and explored opportunities for further collaboration. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and His Majesty the Sultan praised the progress made in the political, security, scientific, economic and cultural sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

MoUs

The two sides welcomed the signing of a number of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) aimed at increasing economic cooperation between the UAE and Oman. The MoUs covered several areas, including industry, advanced technology, energy, rail connectivity, higher education, scientific research, the cultural and youth sectors and the exchange of news. Additional agreements were signed relating to the exchange of information to combat money laundering and prevent crime, as well as the financing of terrorism.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the effective communication between the governments of both countries to strengthen bilateral relations and stressed the important role played by the Oman-UAE Higher Joint Committee.

The two sides agreed to work on concluding further agreements and MoUs to enhance cooperation in the economic, commercial, investment, cultural, diplomatic, consular and educational areas, in addition to the environment, food security, advanced technologies and industries, and innovation. They also agreed to reach agreements on renewable energy projects, industry, health, pharmaceutical industries, real estate development, tourism, petrochemicals, manufacturing, supply chains, logistics, information technology, financial technology, and other sectors that would enhance mutual benefits and bring prosperity to the people of the two countries.

Diversify economic ties

His Highness and His Majesty reaffirmed their determination to motivate the public and private sectors to develop and diversify economic ties and announced that a number of projects will be launched in sectors including transportation and infrastructure to boost UAE-Oman integration. The two sides discussed regional and international issues and agreed to coordinate their approach to support and enhance security and stability.

His Majesty the Sultan extended his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on the UAE being chosen to host COP28 in 2023.