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UAE President receives Prime Minister of Albania

The two sides discussed ways to further develop UAE–Albania relations

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HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R), meets with HE Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania (L).
HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R), meets with HE Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania (L).
UAE Presidential Court

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further develop UAE–Albania relations across priority sectors, notably the economy, trade, renewable energy, and technology, in a way that serves both countries’ interests and benefits their peoples.

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The leaders affirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, which continue to see steady progress, and to expanding development partnerships to drive lasting economic growth that meets the aspirations of both peoples for progress and prosperity.

The meeting also reviewed developments in the region and their implications for regional security and stability, as well as their impact on maritime security and the global economy.

The two sides discussed the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region. Prime Minister Rama reiterated Albania’s condemnation of these attacks, noting that they constitute a violation of international law and norms and undermine regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, a number of ministers and officials, along with the delegation accompanying the Albanian Prime Minister.

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