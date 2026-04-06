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UAE President receives Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs

They discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait

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Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R), meets with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait (L).
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R), meets with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait (L).
UAE Presidential Court

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued security and prosperity. In turn, His Highness asked him to convey his greetings to the Emir of Kuwait, along with his wishes for further growth and prosperity for Kuwait and its people under his leadership.

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They discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait and ways to further strengthen cooperation in a manner that serves their mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

The meeting also addressed developments in the region and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability amid the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE, Kuwait, and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The two sides discussed efforts by the UAE and Kuwait to safeguard their security, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several ministers and officials.

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