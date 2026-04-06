UAE President receives Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs

During the meeting, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued security and prosperity. In turn, His Highness asked him to convey his greetings to the Emir of Kuwait, along with his wishes for further growth and prosperity for Kuwait and its people under his leadership.