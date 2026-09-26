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UAE President receives Head of Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration

Talks focus on strengthening bilateral ties and future partnership opportunities

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WAM
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Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (C), meets with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan (L). Seen with Lt General Sheikh Saif (R)
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (C), meets with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan (L). Seen with Lt General Sheikh Saif (R)
UAE Presidential Court

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, she conveyed the greetings of Uzbekistan’s President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. His Highness asked her to convey his greetings to President Mirziyoyev and his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of Uzbekistan and its people.

The meeting also discussed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in support of the two countries’ development ambitions and the wellbeing of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.

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