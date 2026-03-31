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UAE President receives call from Russian President

The two sides discussed developments in the region amid ongoing military escalation

Last updated:
WAM
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UAE President receives call from Russian President
WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

During the call, the two sides discussed developments in the region amid ongoing military escalation and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as the negative repercussions for international maritime navigation and the global economy.

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US-Israel-Iran war

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