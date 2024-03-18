Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has instructed a monthly financial allowance equivalent to 50 per cent of the basic salary for all mosque staff, including imams and muezzins working at mosques under the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.
Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, said the allowance, followed up and supported by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice -President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will be seamlessly disbursed alongside the monthly salary.
He further emphasised that the initiative is a token of appreciation from His Highness the President of the UAE, may God protect him, in recognition of the dedication of mosque imams and muezzins in fostering an environment of worship and serenity, adhering to the highest standards of quality.
Al Darei extended his profound thanks gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mansour for their unwavering support for workers in mosques, underscoring their commitment to the mission of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in fulfilling its religious and societal responsibilities.