Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over phone call, bilateral relations between the UAE and the State of Israel and ways to achieve peace in the region.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Netanyahu on his coalition's victory in the last Knesset elections, stressing keenness of the UAE to enhance peace, cooperation and positive partnerships in the region for the benefit of all its peoples.