Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday issued a federal decree law to establish the Emirates Media Council.
The Cabinet, meanwhile, approved a resolution on the establishment of the council under the chairmanship of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, and membership of representatives from local government and media bodies in the country.
Responsibilties
The new entity is responsible for coordinating federal and local media efforts and align national and local media policies to highlight and promote national identity.
The council is assigned to propose legislation, rules and criteria necessary to organise and licence media outlets and activities, including online media and publishing in the UAE and free zones.
It is also responsible for media content follow up, registration and accreditation of media professionals and correspondents of foreign media agencies in the UAE and free zones.
The council’s members include Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Emiri Court, and Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.
Council members
Other members include: Mariam Eid Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Media Office; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, vice-chairperon and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of Dubai Government Media Office.
Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City; Dr Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary General of the Ajman Executive Council; Mohammed Suroor Al Naqbi, Acting Secretary General of the Umm Al Quwain Executive Council; and Mohammed Saeed Al Hamour Al Yamahi, Director General of Al Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, also serve as members of the Emirates Media Council.