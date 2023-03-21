Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, extended his warmest greetings to all those celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year.
In a tweet, Sheikh Mohamed wished a happy and prosperous new year to all those celebrating Nowruz, both in the UAE and around the world.
“To all those celebrating Nowruz, both in the UAE and around the world, I extend my best wishes to you and your families and hope that the year ahead brings you continued peace and prosperity,” the tweet read.
Nowruz, which marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the year in the Persian calendar, is celebrated by millions of people across the Middle East, Central Asia, and other parts of the world. It is a time of renewal, hope, and joy, with families gathering to exchange gifts, share meals, and participate in traditional festivities.