Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings, during two separate phone calls, with Bashar Al Assad, President of Syria, and Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait.
The leaders expressed their best wishes on the occasion, praying to God for the progress and prosperity for their peoples. They also wished further development for the Arab and Islamic nation, as well as stability and peace for the whole world.
Sheikh Mishal conveyed the greetings of Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah to His Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his wishes of further progress and prosperity for their friendly peoples.