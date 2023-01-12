Abu Dhabi: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law establishing Abu Dhabi Media Office.
The new entity replaces Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, and has the Creative Media Authority and Abu Dhabi Media Company under its umbrella.
As an independent entity, Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) will oversee a unified media ecosystem in the emirate by establishing Abu Dhabi’s media strategy, as well as aligning the media plans and policies of Abu Dhabi Government entities, in addition to regulating and licensing media activities in the emirate, including in freezones.
The new entity will form strategic partnerships with local, regional and international media organisations to further drive the growth of Abu Dhabi’s media sector. It will also strengthen efforts to align media campaigns and strategic plans across government entities, in addition to approving relevant media plans and overseeing their activation locally and internationally, in coordination with relevant entities.
To further enhance capabilities in the media sector, ADMO will develop plans, policies and programmes that strengthen the capabilities of media teams in government entities.
Abu Dhabi Media Office will also oversee the establishment of brand guidelines for the use of the Abu Dhabi Government logo and promotional brands.
To further grow creative media in the emirate, ADMO will, in coordination with relevant entities and media organisations, provide an enabling environment for creative entities to thrive by supporting private sector companies, in addition to developing initiatives to attract media content and increase its promotion in the emirate.