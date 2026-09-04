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UAE President congratulates Giorgia Meloni on historic government milestone

Meloni’s government has become the longest-serving in the history of the Italian Republic

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Mohamed praised Meloni’s leadership and said she had contributed effectively to Italy’s continued development and the prosperity of its people.
Sheikh Mohamed praised Meloni’s leadership and said she had contributed effectively to Italy’s continued development and the prosperity of its people.
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Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after her government became the longest-serving government in the history of the Italian Republic.

In a message posted on X, Sheikh Mohamed praised Meloni’s leadership and said she had contributed effectively to Italy’s continued development and the prosperity of its people.

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“Sincere congratulations to Italian Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni on her government becoming the longest-serving government in the history of the Italian Republic. Through her distinguished leadership, she has effectively contributed to Italy’s continued development while strengthening the prosperity of its people. In building upon our longstanding ties of cooperation and friendship, we remain committed to further deepening the UAE-Italy strategic partnership in service of the progress of our nations and peoples,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted. 

Meloni’s government reached 1,413 days in office on September 4, surpassing the previous record of 1,412 days set by Silvio Berlusconi’s second government between June 2001 and April 2005.

The milestone gives Italy, a country long known for frequent changes of government, its longest continuously serving administration since the republic was established after the Second World War. Meloni took office on October 22, 2022, becoming Italy’s first female prime minister.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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