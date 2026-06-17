Meloni to Modi: ‘We’re the most famous couple on Instagram’

Italian PM’s light-hearted remark revives viral ‘Melodi’ phenomenon at the G7 summit
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again set social media abuzz at the G7 summit in France, after a light-hearted exchange between the two leaders was caught on camera.
Greeting Modi on the sidelines of the summit in Evian, Meloni jokingly remarked: “We’re the most famous couple on Instagram,” in a reference to the internet’s fascination with the pair’s friendly rapport.
The comment quickly gained traction online, reviving the now-familiar “Melodi” phenomenon — a nickname coined by social media users by combining the leaders’ names. Their interactions have repeatedly gone viral in recent years, with many highlighting the warmth and ease visible during official meetings.
The “Melodi” buzz received another boost when Modi gifted Meloni a packet of “Melody” toffees during his visit to Italy, a playful nod to the nickname embraced by internet users.
The leaders’ personal chemistry has unfolded alongside strengthening diplomatic ties. India and Italy recently elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership, signalling deeper cooperation across trade, technology, defence and global affairs.
The G7 summit itself, however, focused on far weightier issues. Leaders of the group unveiled fresh commitments to combat international drug trafficking networks, money laundering operations and organised crime, describing them as growing threats to global security and economic stability.
In a joint declaration issued at the summit, G7 nations pledged to intensify efforts against transnational criminal groups that exploit borders, financial systems and digital technologies.
“We, the Leaders of the G7, are committed to intensifying our fight against drug trafficking,” the declaration said. Partner countries Brazil and South Korea also backed the statement.
The leaders warned that record levels of drug production, rising global demand and increasingly adaptable criminal networks have accelerated the spread of trafficking operations worldwide.
- with inputs from ANI