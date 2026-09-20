Italy to curb full-face veils, limit foreign students and require parents to learn Italian
Italy is preparing measures that would ban full-face coverings in schools and limit the number of foreign students in individual classes, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday.
Speaking at an annual gathering of the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party, Meloni said the proposals would be presented to the Cabinet.
According to Reuters, the measures would also require parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the Italian education system to learn Italian.
Meloni said the government would introduce legislation to:
Set a maximum number of foreign students allowed in each class
Require some parents of foreign students to learn Italian
Ban full-face coverings in schools
She did not specify how many foreign students would be permitted in a classroom.
Meloni said the proposed cap was aimed at situations where large numbers of students struggle to speak Italian, arguing that this could make integration more difficult.
“If there is only one child in a class who doesn't understand Italian, that child will likely be able to learn the language and integrate quickly with the help of classmates and teachers,” she said, citing Reuters report.
“However, if the number of children who don't understand the language becomes large – or even the majority – that is no longer integration; it is neglect.”
Students who are not Italian citizens account for 11.6% of pupils enrolled in Italian schools, according to Fondazione ISMU, a research institution cited by Reuters.
The proposal specifically concerns full-face coverings, rather than all Islamic head coverings.
Meloni said students would have to attend school with their faces uncovered.
Niqab: Covers the face, leaving the eyes visible.
Burqa: Covers the face and body, with a mesh screen typically allowing the wearer to see.
Hijab: Covers the hair and neck but leaves the face visible.
Meloni's comments specifically referred to burqas and niqabs. The proposal should therefore not be understood as a ban on the hijab.
The proposed measures place education and language skills at the centre of Meloni's broader approach to migration and integration.
Italy's location in the central Mediterranean makes it a major arrival point for migrants travelling from North Africa. Migration, asylum claims and the integration of newcomers have consequently remained contentious issues in Italian politics.
Since taking office in 2022, Meloni's government has pursued tighter migration controls, including measures targeting people smugglers and changes to the asylum and migrant reception system.
One of its major initiatives has been an agreement with Albania to establish Italy-run migrant facilities outside the European Union. Legal challenges disrupted parts of the original plan, which involved transferring some migrants rescued or intercepted at sea to Albania while their asylum claims were processed.
Italy's proposal comes amid wider European debate over restrictions on full-face coverings in public spaces and institutions.
France has a nationwide ban on concealing the face in public, while Belgium, Denmark and Austria have also introduced broad restrictions on face-covering clothing. Switzerland introduced a nationwide face-covering ban in 2025.
The Netherlands has a narrower restriction introduced in 2019 covering places including educational institutions, healthcare facilities and government buildings, as well as public transport.
These rules generally distinguish between full-face coverings such as the niqab and burqa and ordinary headscarves such as the hijab, which leaves the face visible.