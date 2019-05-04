Ambassador received prestigious award in recognition of his efforts during his tenure

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Order of Independence, First Class, on Park Kang-ho, Ambassador of Korea to the UAE.

The ambassador received the prestigious award in recognition of his efforts during his tenure, which contributed to enhancing and boosting friendly ties between the two countries.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, officially conferred the Order to Kang-ho on Saturday during a meeting at his office at the ministry’s headquarters.

Shaikh Abdullah congratulated the ambassador and commended the role he played in strengthening the relationship between UAE and South Korea and wished him all success in his future endeavours.

The Korean Ambassador expressed his appreciation and thanks to Shaikh Khalifa, praising his wise policy and the prominent role he plays regionally and internationally..