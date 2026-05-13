GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE President commends Ma’an contributors

He praised the contributors’ role in promoting the value of giving

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President commends Ma’an contributors
WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received contributors supporting initiatives of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official platform for receiving social contributions.

During the meeting, he praised the contributors’ role in promoting the values of giving and social responsibility, as well as strengthening the culture of solidarity and social cohesion rooted in UAE society.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He also commended the authority’s efforts to create lasting, positive impact across society, reflecting the UAE’s national priority to empower communities.

The delegation included contributors that supported community initiatives during 2024 and 2025, including financial and in-kind contributions, individuals providing regular support to drive sustainable social impact, and representatives of social purpose companies and public benefit organisations.

Working with partners across the public, private and civil society sectors, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an channels financial, in-kind and voluntary social contributions to support initiatives and programmes designed to address social priorities identified by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, while providing integrated solutions that support efforts to enhance quality of life across the emirate.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Flydubai flights to Pakistan have been rescheduled

Flydubai flights to Pakistan have been rescheduled

1h ago1m read
Mattar Al Tayer is the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

AI is driving the next generation of RTA digital ops

1h ago3m read
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Ajman

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Ajman

1h ago2m read
ADGM draws global financial giants managing $4.4 tr

ADGM draws global financial giants managing $4.4 tr

2h ago4m read