Abu Dhabi: President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today expressed his joy at the safe return of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.
Sheikh Mohamed met Al Neyadi upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, following a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS)
“I was honoured to join my brother Mohammed bin Rashid to celebrate the homecoming of our astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. The people of the UAE are united in pride for his remarkable achievement, which has further advanced our nation’s space exploration ambitions,” the President posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Al Neyadi accomplished the longest Arab space mission onboard the ISS, during which he became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.