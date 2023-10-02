Doha: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha, inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, under the theme ‘Green Desert, Better Environment’.

Several heads of states and international delegations are attending the exhibition as it unfolds at Al Bidda Park from October 2, 2023 to March 2024, spanning 179 days.

This event marks the first international horticultural exhibition hosted in a desert climate country and focuses on four primary themes: Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, and Sustainability.

The President, accompanied by the Emir of Qatar and other attendees, toured pavilions throughout the exhibition, which spans an area of 1.7 million square metres of green space.

The tour included the following pavilions: UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, GCC, Turkey, and Italy.

UAE Pavilion

The UAE Pavilion, overseen by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and the National Projects Office, will present the theme of ‘Nurturing Legacy’ at the exhibition. It will share a poetic story of the UAE’s dreamers and pioneers, demonstrating the enduring bond between its communities and nature, as well as the UAE’s long history of impactful contributions and innovations to promote a prosperous agricultural legacy, from past, to present, to ambitious future.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Sheikh Tamim for hosting this international event, praising the exhibition’s high level of organisation. The President also commended the Expo’s aim to serve as a platform for innovation, engagement, and cooperation as participants work to identify sustainable solutions to environmental challenges, including agriculture, food and water security, and conservation, to ensure a better future for coming generations.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed with exhibitors their innovative contributions to modern agriculture, sustainable practices, and emerging technologies, wishing them success during their participation. He also took part in the watering of a Sidr tree in the presence of the Emir of Qatar, leaders, country representatives, and invited guests.

Opening ceremony

The ceremony began with the Qatari national anthem, followed by a video titled ‘Green Qatar’. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar; Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary-General of the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE); and Leonardo Capitano, President of the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), delivered opening remarks.

In their remarks, they emphasized the importance of the exhibition as a global platform where countries showcase their achievements in the fields of modern horticulture and green development regionally and globally, among other exhibition themes.

The President was accompanied by a delegation that included Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar.