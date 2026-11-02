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UAE President and Bavarian Minister-President discuss strengthening cooperation

Leaders discuss advancing partnerships for sustainable global development

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WAM
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Dr Markus Söder, Minister-President of the German state of Bavaria, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation between the UAE and Bavaria across priority sectors that support future growth, including the economy, advanced technology, conventional and renewable energy, innovation, and industry.

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The meeting referenced His Highness’ recent visit to Germany and its positive outcomes in advancing bilateral partnerships. The two sides discussed opportunities to build on this momentum through long-term economic and development partnerships that support future industries, expand cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise.

The discussions also addressed the 2026 UN Water Conference, to be hosted in the UAE in December. The leaders underscored the importance of the conference in advancing collective action to develop innovative solutions to water challenges and strengthen sustainable water security, which is essential to global development.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and officials.

The accompanying Bavarian delegation also attended the meeting.

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