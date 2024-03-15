Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reiterated the UAE's dedication to securing a sustainable and flourishing future for its youth.
In tweet he sent out on X on Friday, he stated: “The UAE believes in the importance of caring for children by continuing to invest in their development. On Emirati Children’s Day, we reiterate our belief in the future of our children by nurturing and protecting them. Our children lie at the heart of our vision for the future.”
The UAE observes Emirati Children's Day annually on March 15. It aims to promote awareness of children's rights, encompassing their entitlement to health and the nurturing of their abilities, skills, and talents.
Additionally, it underscores the importance of fostering a healthy, safe, and supportive environment for their growth. This commemoration was initially introduced by Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, in 2018.