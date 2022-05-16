Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepted condolences on passing away of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan from His Majesty King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

According to Wam, Sheikh Moahmed Bin Zayed also received condolences from Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tarik Al Said, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman; Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Prince Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques; Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence; Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF); Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy Chairman of the Ruling Family Council, and Prince Moulay Rachid, Brother of King of Morocco.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - May 15, 2022: HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain (centre L) offers condolences to HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi (centre R), on the death of the late HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, at the Presidential Airport. ( Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs )​ ---

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed also received condolences from a number kings, president and heads of government of a number of friendly including: Felipe VI of Spain; Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany; Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia; Macky Sall, President of Senegal; Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives; Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan; Isaac Herzog, President of Israel; Uhuru Kenyatta, Present of Kenya; Muhammad Al-Mnifi, President of the Libyan Presidential Council; Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestinian; General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Deputy Head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council; Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan; Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia; Dr. Philip Mbango, Vice President of Tanzania; AK Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh, and Bisera Turkovi?, Vice Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - May 15, 2022: HE Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan (L), offers condolences to HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi (R) on the passing of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Seen at the Presidential Airport. ( Abdulla Al Junaibi for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs ) ---

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed also accepted condolences from Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC); Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly; Dr. Bandar Bin Fahd, President of Arab Tourism Organization (ATO); and Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - May 15, 2022: HRH Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco (L), offers condolences to HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi (R) on the passing of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, at the Presidential. ( Abdulla Al Neyadi for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs ) ---

Deepest condolences

The leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, their heads of government and delegations, and representatives of organisations expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the sons of the deceased, the Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the UAE, praying the Almighty to shower His mercy and satisfaction on the deceased and reward him with the best reward for what he offered to his country, his people and his nation. They also asked the Almighty to grant his family and the UAE people patience and solace.

They emphasised that the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed was a wise, generous leader who devoted his life and effort to serve his country and nation, and his legacy will remain immortal at the country level and globally.

Who were present

Accepting the condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and a number of Sheikhs.

Congratulations

The world leaders and their accompanying delegations also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the precious trust placed in him by the Federal Supreme Council so as to continue the journey of the founding fathers for further development and progress, wishing His Highness success in carrying the great trust and working for the good and welfare of his people and the world at large.