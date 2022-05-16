Abu Dhabi: Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, has congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE
The Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Mohamed Abdelsalam, said: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the patron of peace and human fraternity — as President and leader of the UAE, opens up a new inspirational era in the journey of the renaissance of the young, flourishing state and provides strong support for efforts aimed at promoting tolerance and peace. Sheikh Mohamed’s election also carries the torch of goodness and tolerance for the UAE, region and the whole humanity.’’
‘’The Muslim Council of Elders while congratulating Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and the leaders and people of UAE on this occasion, pray to Allah Almighty for His Highness’ success, and to perpetuate the UAE’s security, prosperity and progress,’’ he added.