New York: Ambassador Lana Zaki Nussaibah, UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, has presented the UAE’s contribution of $5 million to UN Women’s core fund. The contribution was provided during a meeting with Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women.

The financial contribution will leverage UN Women’s unique mandate to drive progress globally on gender equality and women’s empowerment, and to support the accelerated implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.