Documenting the natural wonder of Jebel Jais is indicative of the UAE’s prominent position on the global tourism map, according to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Image Credit:

Dubai: Jebel Jais, the UAE’s tallest mountain, now has special postal stamps issued to commemorate its existence by the Emirates Post Group. The postal stamp was issued as a tribute to this beautiful geographical heritage of the UAE and was presented to His Highness Shaikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The ceremony affirmed the role of tourism as the cornerstone of UAE’s sustainable development.

The latest set of stamps showcase the peaks of Al Hajar Mountain Range, and most prominently, the picturesque 1,934-metre Jebel Jais, which is known for its varied terrains. This mountainous area is ideal for picnics, cycling and other adventures. Jebel Jais is also famous for its unique climate, maintaining a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius lower than that at sea-level during summer. Moreover, the area experiences a sharp drop in temperature and sometimes even snowfall during the winter months.

Commemorating a natural wonder

Shaikh Saud said: “Documenting the natural wonder that is Jebel Jais is indicative of the UAE’s prominent position on the global tourism map and it strengthens the ambitious resolve of our dear emirate to progress in this sector. I praise the efforts of Emirates Post Group to help enhance the country’s position and global reputation in the tourism sector, as well as its important role in documenting the landmarks of the UAE and its contribution to advancing our overall growth and progress.”

Paying rich tributes to UAE heritage

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “Through the directives of our wise leadership, Jebel Jais has become an agricultural and environmental hub that reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s aspirations. The commemorative stamp bears the image of Jebel Jais, the highest peak in UAE, and a part of the magnificent Al Hajar Mountain Range. It is also a major tourist attraction that promotes Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism and natural diversity.”

Alashram added: “We are pleased to have collaborated with RAK Tourism Development Authority in this latest commemorative issuance that represents a unique addition to our ever-expanding collection that celebrates our country’s vast array of offerings. On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to leveraging commemorative stamps as tools to document our rich history and cultural heritage, highlight the UAE’s tourist and natural attractions and showcase the nation’s journey towards global leadership.”

Star tourist attractions at Jebel Jais