Supervision, experts stress, must be direct and undivided
Summer means more time in the water, and a few simple safety rules can make all the difference.
As UAE families head to pools, beaches and residential swimming areas during the summer months, experts are urging parents and caregivers to rethink what water safety really means.
It is not just about whether a child can swim or whether a lifeguard is nearby. And it is certainly not about relying on inflatable armbands or floats.
As experts explain, people often assume that being able to swim is enough, but water safety is about much more than swimming. It’s about recognising hazards, understanding your environment, making safe decisions and knowing what to do if something goes wrong.
For Laurence Arca Bathe, founder and Managing Director of Urban Swim Academy, one of the biggest risks is the false sense of security created by flotation toys.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is that inflatable armbands, swim rings or other flotation toys make children safe in the water. They don't. These products are toys, not life-saving devices, and they should never replace active adult supervision.” supervision, experts stress, must be direct and undivided.
“Many people imagine drowning as loud, dramatic and obvious, with lots of splashing and shouting. In reality, drowning is often silent and can happen in a matter of seconds,” says Bathe. “A person who is drowning is usually focused entirely on trying to breathe, not calling for help.”
The danger is not always obvious. A child may not shout. There may be no dramatic splashing. And being close to the pool is not the same as watching. "You need to be fully engaged and constantly watching your child,” says Bathe.
The issue becomes even more complicated in private households, where supervision may often be delegated to caregivers who have not received formal water safety training.
“The biggest risk I see is not the water itself, it is the gap in training among the people responsible for supervising children around it,” says Lynsay Kilbane, Founder of The Private Standard, “Many nannies working in private households here have never received formal water safety instruction, and a significant number cannot swim.”
In summer, when families spend more time at pools and beaches, that gap can become particularly exposed, especially where no lifeguard is present.
“Households often assume a nanny's presence equals supervision, when in reality it depends entirely on that individual's training and awareness,” Kilbane says.
Another common mistake is assuming that the lifeguard is responsible for watching your child. Lifeguards play a vital role in keeping everyone safe, but they are supervising an entire pool or beach, not one individual child. Parents and carers remain the first line of defence.
One of the most important messages from the experts is that drowning may not look the way parents expect.
“It is usually silent rather than dramatic, with no shouting or splashing, which is why constant, direct observation matters far more than simply being nearby,” says Kilbane.
A child or adult in difficulty may be unable to call out or wave for help because they are focused on trying to breathe. Parents should pay close attention to anyone who appears suddenly distressed, unable to stay afloat or struggling to regain control in the water.
Bathe also warns against assuming that a child is safe, even when the water is shallow.
“Finally, drowning doesn't only happen in deep water. It can occur in just a few centimetres of water, enough to cover a person's mouth and nose. That's why water safety is important wherever water is present.”
Kilbane adds: “The second is the belief that shallow water, such as a bathtub or a kiddie pool, is inherently safe simply because it is shallow. Both are false, and both have contributed to serious incidents.”
She also warns parents about breath-holding games.
“I would also flag breath-holding games, which are often treated as harmless fun but can lead to shallow water blackout with very little warning.”
The key message is straightforward: do not wait for dramatic signs before reacting. If something looks wrong, act immediately.
No shouting or splashing: Drowning is often silent rather than dramatic.
Unable to call for help: A person who is drowning is usually focused entirely on trying to breathe, not calling for help.
Unable to stay afloat: Even strong swimmers can get into difficulty through fatigue, panic or medical emergencies.
Panic or difficulty remaining calm: Children should learn to remain calm if they get into difficulty rather than panic.
Difficulty reaching safety: Children should learn how to orient themselves and reach safety if they unexpectedly fall in.
Shallow-water incidents: Drowning can occur in just a few centimetres of water, enough to cover a person's mouth and nose.
Active supervision means giving your child your full attention whenever they are in or around water.
“That means putting your phone away, leaving the book aside and keeping your eyes on the children at all times,” says Bathe. “Ideally, younger children should be within arm's reach, and parents should be in the water with them whenever appropriate.”
She adds, if you're supervising more than one child, carry out regular headcounts and never assume someone else is watching them.
Kilbane also warns against relying on one caregiver to watch several children in the water.
“That is unsafe regardless of how experienced the caregiver is, because a young child can go under in seconds while attention is elsewhere.” One caregiver should not be responsible for multiple children in the water. If there is more than one child, there needs to be more than one set of eyes.
And if the supervising adult needs to leave?
“If you need to step away, even briefly, make sure another responsible adult knows they are taking over supervision,” says Bathe.
The UAE's extreme summer heat can make children more vulnerable to fatigue and dehydration. It can quickly lead to dehydration and fatigue, making children tire much faster in the water. This creates additional danger, particularly when children overestimate their abilities.
Moreover, older children often become overconfident after learning a few basic swimming skills at school and may overestimate their abilities, attempting risky dives, jumps or swimming beyond their limits, as Bathe explains.
Families should therefore build in regular breaks, ensure children stay hydrated and watch for signs that they are becoming tired.
For families heading to the beach, the experts advise choosing locations with lifeguards wherever possible and checking conditions before entering the water.
“Choose beaches with lifeguards whenever possible, and always check the local safety flags and sea conditions before entering the water,” says Bathe.
Paul Stokes, Founder of Ocean Warriors Surf Lifesaving Club, encourages families to learn what beach flags mean and understand local conditions such as currents and tides. Understanding local beach flag systems and sea conditions, such as currents and tides, can help families make safer decisions before entering the water.
At home, however, families may not have a lifeguard at all. As Bathe points out, private residential pools are another area of concern. Unlike public facilities, they often have no lifeguard supervision, so parents need to be even more vigilant.
So, rules need to be set before children get near the water. "This means no running near the pool edge, and no games that involve pretending to drown, which can delay a genuine response if something does go wrong," adds Kilbane.
She also recommends high-visibility swimwear. “I also recommend high-visibility swimwear in colours other than blue, which blends into water and makes a child harder to spot quickly, along with appropriate footwear for hot surfaces around pools and beaches.”
Families should also prepare children for what to do if they become separated from the group.
“Talk to children in advance about what to do if they become separated from the group (especially out at sea), so there is a plan in place rather than confusion in the moment.”
I would also flag breath-holding games, which are often treated as harmless fun but can lead to shallow water blackout with very little warning. As for recognising distress, drowning rarely looks the way people expect. It is usually silent rather than dramatic, with no shouting or splashing, which is why constant, direct observation matters far more than simply being nearby....
Swimming is only one part of staying safe in the water.
“Every child should learn how to roll onto their back, float confidently and remain calm,” says Bathe. Floating doesn't have to look perfect. It needs to keep the airway above the water while the person rests, breathes and regains control. From that position, they can call for help, look for the nearest safe exit and make better decisions.
Kilbane similarly says children should know how to float, orient themselves and reach safety if they unexpectedly fall in.
“Swimming ability alone is not enough. Children benefit from learning how to float, how to orient themselves and reach safety if they unexpectedly fall in, and what to do if they get into difficulty rather than panic.”
She also believes the adults responsible for children should be trained.
“I also believe water safety training should be mandatory for the caregivers around them, not just the children.”
Stokes says water safety should be treated like other essential skills.
“Children should learn how to recognise danger, respond in an emergency and respect the water, just as they learn road safety or fire safety.”
Stokes puts it down:
Never rely on swimming ability alone. Even confident swimmers can become tired, caught in currents or panic unexpectedly.
Stay focused on children. Avoid distractions such as mobile phones and never assume someone else is watching.
Swim where lifeguards are present. Choose beaches and pools with professional lifeguards and encourage children to swim only in designated areas.
Learn the meaning of beach flags. Understanding local beach flag systems, currents and tides can help families make safer decisions.
Treat water safety as a life skill. Children should learn how to recognise danger, respond in an emergency and respect the water.
Before heading to a pool or beach this summer:
Put one adult in charge of active supervision. Make sure they are watching, not using a phone or assuming someone else has taken over.
Keep younger children within arm's reach and stay in the water with them whenever appropriate.
Do not rely on flotation toys as a substitute for supervision.
Check that caregivers supervising children have appropriate water safety training and confidence.
Avoid asking one caregiver to supervise multiple children in the water.
Agree on pool and beach rules before children enter the water.
Check beach flags and sea conditions before swimming.
Build in breaks and keep children hydrated in the UAE heat.
Teach children to float, stay calm and look for a safe exit if they get into difficulty.
Choose high-visibility swimwear where possible and make a plan for what children should do if they become separated from the group.A