Put one adult in charge of active supervision. Make sure they are watching, not using a phone or assuming someone else has taken over.

Keep younger children within arm's reach and stay in the water with them whenever appropriate.

Do not rely on flotation toys as a substitute for supervision.

Check that caregivers supervising children have appropriate water safety training and confidence.

Avoid asking one caregiver to supervise multiple children in the water.

Agree on pool and beach rules before children enter the water.

Check beach flags and sea conditions before swimming.

Build in breaks and keep children hydrated in the UAE heat.

Teach children to float, stay calm and look for a safe exit if they get into difficulty.