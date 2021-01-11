Major General Mohammad Ahmad bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, commander-in-chief of Fujairah Police receives the first dose of the new vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus. Image Credit: Supplied

Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah: Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, and Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, have received the first dose of the new vaccine against COVID-19.

Police chiefs can be seen receiving the first dose of the vaccine — one of the measures as part of the national programme that aims to protect community members, particularly those who are on the front lines of fighting the pandemic.

Major General Al Nuaimi received the first dose of the vaccine, with a large number of Ras Al Khaimah Police officers in the Al Bait Metwahid Hall. He praised the interest and efforts of the wise leadership, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection. Tamouh [ambition] Health Care Company is providing vaccine doses to all members of society in a safe and effective way to combat the spread of the virus. He called on all police staff, all cadres in vital sectors, and all individuals of society to initiate and expedite the taking of vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Al Khazzan Health Center in Umm Al Quwain.

Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Image Credit: Supplied

He called on all command employees to receive the vaccination and take care of their health in general, especially since the tasks of the police require that the policeman be prepared at all times.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police receives the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Image Credit: Supplied

Major General Mohammad Ahmad bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, commander-in-chief of Fujairah Police, also received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is being provided in two doses. The use of the COVID-19 vaccine will allow to save lives and reduce the infections resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.