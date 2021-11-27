Photo of a medical lab, for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: People of determination in the UAE will be trained to make artificial limbs and other medical devices following an agreement signed by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO).

The agreement with German healthcare equipment manufacturer Bauerfiend ME’s affiliate, Orthopaedic Technic Berlin (OTB), will see people of determination provided with tools to be self-reliant.

Provide employment

Abdullah Al Humaidan, ZHO secretary-general, signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Karl Schmidt, Bauerfeind ME and OTB general manager, during a ceremony held at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The initiative will train the people of determination in manufacturing medical devices like prosthetics and orthotics by using Artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative will create a community of qualified and employable people of determination to take up opportunities in new fields that are available in the current employment market. The ZHO is planning to make the training facility as a central hub in the Middle East to extend the benefit of the initiative to the people of determination from across the region,” Al Humaidan said.

Schmidt said: “We use advanced robotic carving system, designed for the orthopaedic market, to produce custom-made prosthetic and orthotic models. The ZHO centre in Abu Dhabi is an ideal production training facility for people of determination. We will enable them educationally, functionally, culturally, and socially in line with their abilities and aspirations towards the effectiveness of community roles and to achieve social development.”

Abdullah Al Humaidan (right) and Karl Schmidt singing the agreement Image Credit: Supplied

Eight select trainees

Al Humaidan said eight people of determination will begin the programme soon and earn certificates at completion.

Prosthetics are custom-fitting artificial limbs for persons with limb loss, while orthotics are medical devices to reduce foot pain in patients.