The UAE passport. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New York: The UAE signed an agreement on Thursday with the Republic of Kiribati to exempt their nationals from obtaining entry visa for each other’s territories.

Signed on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, the agreement was overseen by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Beretitenti Taneti Maamau, President of the Republic of Kiribati.