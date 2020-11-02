It's a foggy morning in the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology, on Monday morning, issued a red and yellow weather alert, warning of fog cover till 9:30am.
This will cause reduced visibility on roads. Motorists have been warned to stay alert and drive safe. The NCM has indicated that foggy weather conditions during morning hours will continue over the coming week.
According to UAE's National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be clear "to partly cloudy at times".
Temperatures in the country see a gradual decrease.
Today, maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 33-36°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-34°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
A light breeze is expected throughout the day. The NCM forecast: "Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds."
The weather bureau added that relative humidity across the country will increase by night and Tuesday morning over some Western areas with a probability of mist formation.
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 70-95 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.